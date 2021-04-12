Rotten Trading 51.3% Lower This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $76,376.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 69,750,506 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

