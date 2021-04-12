Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,408.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £104.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

