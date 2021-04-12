Royal Harbor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.45.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

