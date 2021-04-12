Royal Harbor Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of BG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

