Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

GSSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

