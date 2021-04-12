Royal Harbor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $499.07. 5,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.36. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

