Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 439 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.75. 237,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,707. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

