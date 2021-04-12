RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Reiterated by G.Research

G.Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.44.

RPM opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in RPM International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

