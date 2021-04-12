Ruff Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.85 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a total market cap of $36.36 million and $22.85 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 127.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

