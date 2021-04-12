Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFSHF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

