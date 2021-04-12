Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $56,533. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

