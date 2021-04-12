Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $10.17 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

