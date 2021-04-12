Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.38

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several analysts have commented on SZGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

About Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

