Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Neutral

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB opened at $40.29 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.