Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €101.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

SAN stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €85.06 ($100.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

