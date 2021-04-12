SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.92.

NYSE SAP opened at $133.79 on Friday. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

