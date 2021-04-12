Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Get Sappi alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Sappi has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sappi (SPPJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.