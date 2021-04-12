Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Get Sappi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $3.44 on Friday. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sappi (SPPJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.