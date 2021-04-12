Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 7,481 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 3.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $71,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

