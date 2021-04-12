Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.