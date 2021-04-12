Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 820 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $287.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.03. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $165.71 and a 52-week high of $287.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

