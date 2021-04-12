Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SVRA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Savara stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

