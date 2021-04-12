Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €135.00 by Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.46 ($147.60).

EPA:SU traded up €1.26 ($1.48) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €135.46 ($159.36). The company had a trading volume of 725,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €119.01.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

