Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.64 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Square were worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

NYSE:SQ opened at $261.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,260 shares of company stock worth $270,283,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

