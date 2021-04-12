Schroder Investment Management Group Has $26.07 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,384 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.96 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

