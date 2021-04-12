Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 29,527 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ResMed were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 41.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $4,286,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,346,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $199.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

