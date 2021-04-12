Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,260 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

