Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. 848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $76.91.

