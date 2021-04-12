Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) Insider Buys £19,440 in Stock

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($25,398.48).

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 486 ($6.35) on Monday. Scottish American Investment Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a one year high of GBX 514 ($6.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £810.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 459.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

