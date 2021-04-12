Scout Investments Inc. Buys 71,778 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,778 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $57,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

RE stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

