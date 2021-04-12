Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415,145 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MPC opened at $52.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

