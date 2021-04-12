Scout Investments Inc. Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.55% of Texas Roadhouse worth $36,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.46 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

