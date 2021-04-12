Scout Investments Inc. Has $46.68 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Casey’s General Stores worth $46,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $219.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

