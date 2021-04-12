Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.90 ($89.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.59 ($83.05).

Shares of G24 opened at €69.22 ($81.44) on Monday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €55.90 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.41.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

