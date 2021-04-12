Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,716 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 2.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SEA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in SEA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.95. 82,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

