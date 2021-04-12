Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

