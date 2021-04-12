Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.27). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 12,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.