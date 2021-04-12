Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $80.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.09, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,920 shares of company stock worth $41,547,050. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.