Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 88.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

SJR stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

