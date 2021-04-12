Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKY opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.