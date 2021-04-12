SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $10.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SM opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

