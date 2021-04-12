Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

