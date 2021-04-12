S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $414.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.69.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $265.92 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day moving average is $336.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

