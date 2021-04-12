SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 144,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,587. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

