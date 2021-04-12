SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Raised by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 573,886 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,214,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 520,077 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,095,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,296 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 528,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,043,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

