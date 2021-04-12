SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

GXC stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

