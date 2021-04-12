Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

