Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Splunk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 114.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,474 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 90,983 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.3% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 19,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.78. 54,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,124. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.82 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.77.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock worth $5,414,077. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

