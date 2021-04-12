SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

