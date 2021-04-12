Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,692 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

